Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Her Blunder in Identifying Hail as Snow

Before reminding trolls that she is ‘not a meteorologist,’ the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star jokes with model Winnie Harlow, ‘If you’re from California it’s called SNOW not hail LOL.’

Kim Kardashian is not afraid of admitting her ridiculous mistake publicly. Having mistakenly identified hail as snow in her social media post, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star could not help but poke fun at her blunder.

On Wednesday, March 10, the 40-year-old reality star reposted model Winnie Harlow‘s Instagram Story where the latter is talking about the hail. Over the clip, she lightheartedly defended herself by noting, “I said it’s snowing! If you’re from California it’s called SNOW not hail LOL.”

In a following Story post, Kim further acknowledged her error as writing, “Ok OK I get the message!!! It is HAIL!!! Not SNOW !” She further reminded trolls, “I’m not a meteorologist people!!! Never claimed to be! I know I got 30 jobs but a meteorologist ain’t one! If it’s hailing in Calabasas in March I call it snow!!! OKKKKURRRRRR.”

Kim Kardashian poked fun at her blunder in identifying hail as snow.

The estranged wife of Kanye West then shared screenshots of fans taking a jab at her mistake. One of them quipped, “Our weather correspondent just let us know that it is snowing in Calabasas today as we tweet.” Another jested, “If @kimkardashian says its snow THEN ITS SNOW.” A third sent similar sentiment, “if Kim says it’s snowing in Calabasas, it’s snowing.”

Kim’s blunder became a buzz after she posted several clips on Instagram Story, in which she showed “snow” at her house. “It’s snowing, and I’m in Calabasas. I don’t know if you can see that, but this is absolutely insane,” she exclaimed in one video, before screaming in other clips, “This is insane, my basketball court is white with snow!!! My basketball court is black you guys, so this is insane.”

Kim Kardashian exclaimed that it was snowing in Calabasas.

While Kim confused the weather phenomenon with another, her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, managed to identify it as a hail storm. Sharing similar footage on her own Story feed, she wrote “Hail in Calabasas?” Their sister Kendall Jenner also informed her Instagram followers that she was also struck by the odd weather as she filmed her Beverly Hills pad’s backyard.