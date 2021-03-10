Kandi Burruss’ Latest Photos With Ace Wells Tucker And Blaze Will Make Your Day

Kandi Burruss shared a series of her pics on her social media account featuring her two kids, Blaze and Ace Wells Tucker. Check them out below.

‘Why did @acetucker think he was gonna get away with not sharing his snack with @blazetucker?! 🤣🤣🤣’ Kandi captioned her post.

RELATED:Kandi Burruss Shares Sweet Video Of Ace Tucker And Riley Bonding While She Is In Japan

Somoene said: ‘It’s the last picture for me with blaze hands in the air like “ Yessss I Got It” 😂’

A follower posted this: ‘It’s the last pic for me, She said I got it mommy,’ and one other follower said: ‘She is so pretty comb her hair or put a headband on her his hair is combed.’

One other followewr said: ‘They are beginning to look like twins!❤️’ and more people agreed that these two kids are twinning.

RELATED:Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Riley Celebrates Her Sweet Sixteen Birthday With Gift Inspired By Nicki Minaj

A fan posted this: ‘Wait a mini minute! When did Blaze grow up so fast!!!!😍’ and someone else said: ‘Blaze is definitely your twin in that last pic lol 😂❤️’

Someone posted this: ‘Cutest kids ever they’re bite-sized Kandi and Todd,’ and another follower said: ‘It’s the last picture for me 😂 she won.’

In other recent news, Kandi Burruss managed to impress her fans with a throwback pic that she dropped on her social media account. Check it out below.

‘#TBT when music was life! Hanging out in the studio with @dallasaustins & @xtina.’ kandi captioned her post.

Kandi Burruss has two new Speak on It episodes up, and fans on YouTube are in awe. Check out the posts on the platform below.

‘If you haven’t watched #SpeakOnIt, you are missing out! Go binge-watch the last 2 episodes on #KandiOnline,’ Kandi captioned her post.

Advertisement

Also, not too long ago, Kandi Burruss shared a video featuring Todd Tucker, who is showing off a new look. Check out the clip that she shared on her social media account.