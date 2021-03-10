Kandi Burruss Channels Whitney Houston For International Women’s Day

Kandi Burruss made fans excited with some new pics on her social media account. Check out the photos that have people in awe.

Someone said: ‘How do you like my beauty?💕💞’ and one other follower posted this: ‘You know you fine as fuck!!!😍’

RELATED:Kandi Burruss Is A Proud Mama After Daughter Riley Landed Her First Modeling Gig — The Pictures Are A Hit With Fans

One other follower said: ‘Chile U betta🔥🔥Come on hips & Waist🙌’ and one othe follower said: ‘Happy #internationalwomensday big sis💛💛💛 we are definitely every woman! A black woman’s strength is everything and I thank God for that.’

RELATED:Kandi Burruss Asks For Fans’ Help In A Funny Matter

A follower said: ‘one of the most influential people, woman or man to ever walk this earth. “ Kandi Burruss “ will be in the history books, sis ❤️ @kandi #followme.’

One othe commenter said: ‘@kandi great tribute to an amazing lady gone way too soon ❤️ you are such a class act ❤️ from 🇨🇦🇨🇦’

Someone else said: ‘So sweet and chocolate you’ll give me a cavity.. My tooth hurts just looking at this picture.. Sweet!!!😍’

Someone else said: ‘Kandi u look so good wish I could be part of one of your shows🔥’ and one other follower said: ‘Stop it Hot Chocolate causing da people’s nature to rise men n women looking good Hot n sexy blessing to ya b safe and don’t hurt nobody👍🏻🌷’

In other news, Kandi Burruss just invited Kenya Moore to be a part of her series called Speak on It. Check out the clip that she shared on her IG account.

‘Guess who’s gonna #SpeakOnIt tonight!!! @thekenyamoore with my guest host @donjuannc 🗣’ Kandi captioned her post.

In other recent news, Kandi Burruss impressed her fans with a photo that she shared on her social media account. Check out the pic.

Advertisement

‘#FBF to 1993 #Xscape & #SWV. This was in the very beginning of our career! SWV was already doing their thing & I think our song #JustKickinIt was just about to come out,’ Tiny captioned her post.