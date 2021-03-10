Justin Bieber gives ‘love letter’ to Maple Leafs in video

The video begins with a shot of Toronto and Scotiabank Arena. We then see Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner enter the dressing room before a series of Maple Leafs highlights from the past two seasons.

The song itself does not explicitly reference the Maple Leafs. However, the chorus could relate to the Maple Leafs finally hoisting the Stanley Cup:

“I need you to hold on (Hold on) Heaven is a place not too far away (Away, yeah) We all know I should be the one To say we all make mistakes (We all make mistakes) Take my hand and hold on (Oh, oh, oh-woah, oh-woah) Tell me everything that you need to say ‘Cause I know how it feels to be someone Feels to be someone who loses their way”

Bieber is good friends with Matthews and Marner and frequently attended Maple Leafs games prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maple Leafs are currently the best team in the NHL’s North Division with an 18-7-2 record and 38 points. Toronto and the Tampa Bay Lightning are tied for the most points in the league, so it’s no surprise Bieber decided to release the song this week.