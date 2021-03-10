Justin Bieber Calls Himself ‘Naive’ for ‘Overlooking’ Women’s Struggles During Younger Years

Instagram

The ‘Lonely’ singer vows to be ‘better and more aware’ of the struggles women face as he is ‘learning everyday’ after failing to feel ’empathetic’ towards females in the past.

AceShowbiz –

Justin Bieber has “overlooked” women’s issues in the past.

The “Yummy” hitmaker has confessed he wasn’t “empathetic toward women” when he was younger as he didn’t understand many of the issues surrounding gender inequality but is “learning every day” in the hopes of becoming more informed.

Posting on Instagram as he marked International Women’s Day on Monday (08Mar21), he explained, “I know i have been naive and haven’t been empathetic toward women in the past and have overlooked their struggles. I am learning everyday beside my wife as I see all of the struggles she faces that i will never have to face. I am committed to being better and more aware of the struggles women face that men never will!! Women you are superhero’s and deserve to be celebrated today and everyday. (sic)”

Justin is married to Hailey Bieber, with whom he tied the knot in 2018.

The singer is currently gearing up for the release of his new studio album “Justice“.

“In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing – and justice – for humanity,” he said. “In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone.”

“Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another.”