Just Eat Takeaway.com sees order growth in 2021 after strong 2020 By Reuters

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – European food-ordering company Just Eat Takeaway.com said on Wednesday it expected further growth in 2021 after a surge in online orders during the COVID-19 pandemic helped it meet expectations for full-year earnings.
The company’s sales rose 54% to 2.40 billion euros ($2.85 billion) in 2020, in line with analysts’ expectations of 2.39 billion euros, according to Refinitiv data.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 256 million euros, from 217 million euros a year earlier. Analysts had on average estimated adjusted EBITDA of 230 million euros.
The figures were adjusted to account for Takeaway’s $7.8 billion takeover of Britain’s Just Eat in April 2020 as if it had owned the company in both years.
