Johnny Damon made questionable claims during DUI arrest

Former Major League Baseball star Johnny Damon was arrested and charged for driving under the influence in February.

Further details of the incident emerged this week, with body camera footage released by the Windermere Police Department showing Damon and his wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, struggling with officers after being pulled over.

Damon’s wife was uncooperative, combative and at one point pushed an officer, per the police report. Afterward, Damon himself had an encounter with one of the officers, knocking his body cam to the ground. He also tried to argue that he is pro-police in an attempt to evade arrest.

“Believe me, I am Blue Lives Matter. What are you doing right now? We are all for cops. Guys, we are all for cops,” Damon said. “Hey bro, I’m a good guy and I know people are trying to target me because I’m a Trump supporter.”