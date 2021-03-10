John Oliver Video Of Him Accurately Warning Meghan Markle About Entering The Royal Family 3 Years Ago Goes Viral!

During her Oprah interview, Meghan Markle admitted that she really had no idea what she was getting herself into when she joined the Royal Family by marrying Prince Harry. However, three years prior, John Oliver actually warned her about it and the resurfaced video feels really eerie given its accuracy now that we all know what went on to happen.

‘They’re an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people,’ Oliver declared at the time!

That’s right! It sounds like John Oliver totally predicted what Meghan Markle would go on to experience while part of the blue-blooded family.

While chatting with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, only three months before the highly anticipated royal wedding, John said: ‘I wouldn’t blame her if she pulled out of it at the last minute. I don’t think you need to have even seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a sense she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications.’

When the host added ‘But this generation seems like nice people, right? They’re all nice now, right?’ John slowly replied with: ‘Yeah…’ sounding rather unconvinced.

‘I mean, they’re an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a really silly pseudo-job. That is what she is marrying into. So, I hope that she likes it. It is going to be weird for her. I wouldn’t marry into the royal family. It’s just so weird to kneel in front of another adult. It is a bit strange. It is an odd thing to still have. I like royal weddings as much as any—I also like fireworks. It is a spectacle.’

After what Meghan had to say about that exact topic in the CBS interview, many started re-sharing the John Oliver video, getting chills at how accurate he really was.

Meghan recalled that it was really strange when she realized that kind of protocol happens in private as well, not just at public events.

‘I thought that was part of what happens outside… that it was part of the fanfare. I did not think that’s what happens inside. And I said, ‘It’s your grandmother.’ [Harry] goes, ‘It’s the Queen.”