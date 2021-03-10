John Oliver Meghan Markle Clip Goes Viral

“She might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications.”
Specifically, John was asked if he’s excited for the royal wedding between Harry and Meghan — and his answer was a resounding, “No.”
“I would not blame her if she pulled out of this at the last minute,” John told Stephen. “I don’t think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense that she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications.”
“They’re an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo-job. That’s what she’s marrying into. So I hope she likes it. It’s going to be weird for her. I would not marry into the royal family. I’m a commoner. I would not be welcomed — especially after what I’ve just said.”
When asked if he’d accept a knighthood, John continued, “It’s just weird to kneel in front of another adult […]. It’s an odd thing to still have. I like royal weddings as much as I like [anything else], I also like fireworks. It’s a spectacle, it’s something nice to look at.”
Thank the heavens Meghan is out of that royal mess now!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!