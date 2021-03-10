Joey Votto tests positive for COVID-19

The Cincinnati Reds confirmed on Wednesday that first baseman and six-time All-Star Joey Votto has tested positive for COVID-19 and is on the injured list.

As ESPN explained, the 2010 National League Most Valuable Player permitted the Reds to announce his positive coronavirus test result.

It’s currently unknown how Votto contracted COVID-19 or when he may be available to return. He went 4-for-9 at the plate in spring training action before becoming indefinitely sidelined due to experiencing virus symptoms. According to Mark Sheldon of the club’s official website, Votto must remain away from the Reds for a minimum of 10 days per MLB health and safety protocols.

Across 54 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the 37-year-old hit .226 with 11 home runs and 22 RBI.

Last Friday, MLB and the MLB Players Association announced that five new players returned positive results in the latest round of COVID-19 testing of personnel. As Brian McTaggart wrote for the league’s website, Houston Astros veteran relief pitcher Pedro Baez recently tested positive for the coronavirus as the club had eight pitchers away from team activities because of MLB COVID-19 protocols.

According to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, “some” of those pitchers are close to returning.