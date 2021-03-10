Joe Biden’s Dogs Not Kicked Out of White House Due to Biting Incident

Instagram

Contrary to previous reports, president Biden’s two German shepherds are said to return to the White House after the first family’s younger dog Major caused a minor injury on a Secret Service agent.

AceShowbiz –

Joe Biden’s beloved dogs are not permanently exiled despite reported recent biting incident. Following reports about the removal of the president’s two German shepherds from the White House, White House press secretary Jen Psaki addressed the matter in a daily press briefing on Tuesday, March 9.

Instead of being relocated to Delaware because of the incident, the dogs, Major and Champ, were sent to the Bidens’ Wilmington, Delaware, home and are being watched by family friends for a pre-planned stay while First Lady Jill Biden is traveling for three days.

“It had been previously planned already for the dogs to be cared for by family friends in Delaware during Dr. Biden’s travels to military bases this week,” Psaki said at the White House briefing. “She has a three-day trip this week, and the dogs will return to the White House soon.”

Detailing the incident involving Major, the younger of the first family’s dogs, Psaki explained, “Champ and Major, the president and First Lady’s dogs, are members of the family, are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people.”

“And on Monday, the first family’s younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual, which was handled by the White House Medical Unit with no further treatment needed,” she told the press.

While Psaki couldn’t confirm that a Secret Service member was the person bitten, a Secret Service official confirmed to NBC News that an agent was nipped by the president’s dog on Monday. “No skin was broken,” said the official, who described the injury as “extremely minor.” The agent was reported to be able to continue working that day and having continued working since then.

Major, who is 3 years old, was adopted by Biden and his wife from an animal rescue in 2018, making him the first ever rescue dog to live in the White House. Meanwhile, Champ, who is 13 years old, has been with the couple since 2008. Both Champ and Major moved into the White House in January, less than a week after Biden’s inauguration.