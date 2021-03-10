Jennifer Garner on Accepting Her Changing Body After Having 3 Kids: ‘Be Grateful to It’

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

Having been dealing with pregnancy speculations due to her ‘bump,’ the ‘Peppermint’ actress realizes that she ‘can be really fit and [she’ll] still look like a woman who has three babies.’

AceShowbiz –

Jennifer Garner has shared an encouraging message about body positivity. When opening up about her outlook on her body transformation after having three kids, the “Peppermint” actress reminded others to be grateful to theirs.

The 48-year-old mother addressed the issue when asked about pregnancy speculation caused by her figure in the Monday, March 8 episode of “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” podcast. “It’s just a body. Be grateful to it,” she responded. “It carried you this far. It carried babies for you. What else do you want? My goodness.”

Jennifer previously admitted that she was not one of those people who can get back to their pre-pregnancy body size. “There are some incredible women whose bodies just, no matter how many babies they have, they bounce right back to that slim-hipped, no stomach. It’s incredible. I have so many girlfriends who have that physique, and I’m so happy for them. I am not one of them,” she said.

“That is not my gig,” the ex-wife of Ben Affleck further explained. “I can work really hard, and I can be really fit and I will still look like a woman who’s had three babies, and I always will.”

Jennifer also recalled her 2014 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“, during which she shut down pregnancy rumors. At that time, she clarified, “I am not pregnant, but I’ve had three kids and there is a bump. From now on, ladies, I will have a bump, and it will be my baby bump. Let’s just all settle in and get used to it. It’s not going anywhere. Its name is Violet, Sam and Sera.”

When reflecting on the experience, the “Dallas Buyers Club” actress told host Giovanna Fletcher in the Monday’s podcast, “I just thought, I might as well address it and [Ellen DeGeneres] was so sweet to let me.” She further noted, “But I just felt like we might as well?”

<br />

Jennifer, who shares 9-year-old son Samuel, 15-year-old daughter Violet Ann and 12-year-old daughter Seraphina Rose Elizabeth with Ben, confessed that she is still fighting off pregnancy rumors. “It’s still happening. I’m 48, and I’m single,” she pointed out. “And it’s still happening, so you might as well take that bull by the horns.”