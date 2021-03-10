Jennifer Garner Gets Candid About Her Changing Body – Says She’ll Always Look Like ‘A Woman Who’s Had Three Babies’

Jennifer Garner‘s body has seen her through a number of action films and more than one birth, so she’s cutting herself some slack for not bouncing back completely after having 3 kids. During her guest appearance on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, the actress opened up about how her body’s changed throughout the years and how she feels about it!

Garner told host Giovanna Fletcher that ‘There are some incredible women whose bodies, no matter how many babies they may have, they bounce right back to that slim hipped, no stomach. It is incredible. I have many girlfriends who have that physique, and I am so happy for them. I’m not one of them. That is not my gig. I can work really hard, and can be very fit and I’ll still look like a woman who has had 3 babies, and I always will.’

The actress, who, by the way, is 48 years old and actually looks amazing, shares three kids ages 9, 12, and 15, with her former husband and fellow actor, Ben Affleck.

But because of her changing body, Jennifer is still the subject of pregnancy rumors from time to time.

That being said, back in 2014, she talked about her shape while on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

‘I am not pregnant, but I’ve had three kids and there is a bump. From now on, ladies, I’ll have a bump, and it’ll be my baby bump. Let’s all settle in and get used to it. It is not going anywhere. Its name is Violet, Sam and Sera.’

But now, on the podcast yesterday, Garner revealed that the pregnancy speculations haven’t gone away, years after that interview!

She stressed that they are ‘still happening. I’m 48, and I’m single. And it’s still happening, so you might as well take that bull by the horns. It’s just a body. Be grateful to it. It carried you this far. It carried babies for you. What else do you want? My goodness.’