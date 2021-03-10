Jennifer Garner Described How The Paparazzi Stalks Her Kids, And It’s Awful

She added that her daughter, Violet, used to have to dodge the paparazzi at her school, and was even kicked off her soccer team because of their constant presence. Jennifer recalled a moment where she invited the police to her home to discuss the issue, and Violet pled with them for help:

Violet’s hyper-articulate — she is Ben Affleck’s daughter. And she stood up on a chair in a little velvet dress, with her hair a bit back and her glasses on and she didn’t say her Rs right, and she said, “We didn’t ask for this. We don’t want these cameras, they’re scary. The men are scary, they knock each other over and it’s hard to feel like a kid when you’re being chased.”