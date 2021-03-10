Jennifer Garner Admits ‘Yes Day’ Has Been Her Family Tradition Before She Stars in the Film

WENN/Apega

During an interview on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’, the ‘Peppermint’ star reveals that the tradition began when her middle daughter fell in love with Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s book at the age of 3.

AceShowbiz –

Jennifer Garner knows all about the subject of her new film, “Yes Day“, because she and her family have celebrated the fun tradition for years. The actress reveals she has been trading places with her three children for years, picking a day where she has to follow their lead.

“My middle daughter, at the age of three, loved this book [by author Amy Krouse Rosenthal]… and she would dream of having her own Yes Day, so we started it then and she’s 12 now,” Jennifer tells “Live with Kelly and Ryan”. “We’ve been doing them every since – it’s our family tradition.”

Garner explains the kids have to adhere to some “basic guidelines” for the special day, “You can’t get a dog, you can’t pierce your ears, it’s not about spending money. But [it’s OK] if they want to do your hair and makeup, if they want to have ice cream for breakfast, if they stay up late.”





And though the “Peppermint” star admits she really gets into the fun of the demanding day, she has limited it to an annual event. “Once a year is plenty, believe me, you’re so tired,” she laughs. “It’s a lot just to say yes to everything they come up with.”





In the new film, which drops on Netflix this weekend, Garner plays a strict mum-of-three who allows her kids to make all the family decisions for a day. She stars opposite Edgar Ramirez and Jenna Ortega.

Elsewhere during the interview, Jennifer admits to doing silly things with her longtime assistant Maureen “Mo” Grosser while quarantining for 14 days straight in a Vancouver condo. At one point, she also talks about playing with snow. “It was just fun to be able to go out on the balcony and play in the snow,” she says.