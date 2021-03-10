Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.03% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 0.03%.

The best performers of the session on the were Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 7.30% or 158.0 points to trade at 2321.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd (T:) added 4.99% or 122.0 points to end at 2569.0 and Ricoh Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 3.84% or 44.0 points to 1190.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tokyo Electric Power Co., Inc. (T:), which fell 5.37% or 21.0 points to trade at 370.0 at the close. Chiyoda Corp. (T:) declined 4.16% or 20.0 points to end at 461.0 and Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) was down 3.85% or 22.0 points to 550.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1760 to 1747 and 234 ended unchanged.

Shares in Yamaha Motor Co Ltd (T:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 4.99% or 122.0 to 2569.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 26.89.

Crude oil for April delivery was down 0.72% or 0.46 to $63.55 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May fell 0.87% or 0.59 to hit $66.93 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract fell 0.26% or 4.45 to trade at $1712.45 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.32% to 108.81, while EUR/JPY rose 0.18% to 129.28.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.20% at 92.150.