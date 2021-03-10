Ivory Coast Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko dies in Freiburg at 56 By Reuters



© Reuters. Ivory Coast’s Defence Minister Hamed Bakayoko attends a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace in Abidjan



By Ange Aboa

ABIDJAN (Reuters) – Ivory Coast’s Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko, who was seen as a possible successor to President Alassane Ouattara, has died in Freiburg in south-west Germany, two days after his 56th birthday, the government said on Wednesday.

A former media executive who turned to politics, Bakayoko acted as a negotiator and intermediary between warring factions as a prolonged civil conflict racked Ivory Coast from the early 2000s.

A close ally of Ouattara, he was appointed as prime minister in July 2020 following the sudden death of his predecessor Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who had been handpicked by Ouattara to succeed him.

He was flown to France on Feb. 18 for medical checks and later to Freiburg in Germany.

The government said in a statement on Friday that Ouattara had met Bakayoko during a visit in France last week, and given the state of the minister’s health, it was recommended that his hospitalisation should be extended.