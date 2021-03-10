ITV shares fall after presenter Morgan leaves broadcaster By Reuters



© Reuters. Piers Morgan walks with his daughter Elise in London



LONDON (Reuters) – Shares in British broadcaster ITV plc (LON:) fell on Wednesday with traders attributing at least part of the move to the resignation of television presenter Piers Morgan from his high-profile breakfast slot after his comments about Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

ITV confirmed the departure in a statement on Tuesday.

Shares in the broadcaster were down 4.9% in early London morning trading.

Neil Wilson, Chief Market analyst at Markets.com said Morgan’s departure are weighing on the company as he expects Good Morning Britain’s audience to fall.

“Ratings for GMB will fall a lot we think,” Wilson said.

Asked about the fall of ITV shares another trader said “yes, I think it has a lot to do with it”.