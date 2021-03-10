Israeli asset manager doubles its $100M Bitcoin investment in just two months By Cointelegraph

Israeli asset manager doubles its $100M Bitcoin investment in just two months
Israel’s Altshuler Shaham Investment House has doubled its money after tipping $100 million into the Grayscale Trust late last year. It’s the only know Israeli institution to have invested this magnitude of funds into Bitcoin so far.
The news follows increasing institutional interest in Bitcoin internationally, with reports on March 7 that Chinese tech company Meitu had become the first Hong Kong-listed company to invest $40 million into cryptocurrencies, split between and Bitcoin.
