Indoor dining in N.Y.C. and New Jersey can go to 50 percent on March 19, the governors say.

Restaurants in New York City and New Jersey will be able to increase indoor dining to 50 percent of capacity starting March 19, the governors of New York and New Jersey said on Wednesday.

The change brings both places into line with current dining limits in Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

The new half-capacity limit in New Jersey also applies to casinos, salons and gyms.

Gov. Philip D. Murphy of New Jersey said that the maximum number of people permitted at private indoor gatherings would increase to 25 people from 10. Outdoor gatherings can include 50 people, up from 25.

The relaxed rules go into effect two days after St. Patrick’s Day, traditionally a busy day for restaurants and bars.