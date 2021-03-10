India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.51% By Investing.com



© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.51%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 0.51%, while the index climbed 0.50%.

The best performers of the session on the were JSW Steel Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.09% or 12.40 points to trade at 414.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:) added 3.07% or 79.60 points to end at 2672.30 and Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) was up 2.51% or 17.75 points to 724.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:), which fell 3.15% or 30.55 points to trade at 940.75 at the close. Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) declined 2.01% or 2.35 points to end at 114.40 and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS:) was down 1.69% or 1.70 points to 98.85.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which rose 2.22% to 5535.00, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which was up 2.18% to settle at 625.00 and AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which gained 2.02% to close at 760.45.

The worst performers were Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.05% to 114.45 in late trade, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:) which lost 0.89% to settle at 1961.80 and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which was down 0.61% to 7257.00 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 935 to 719 and 67 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1566 rose and 1316 declined, while 161 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 7.77% to 20.7475 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for April delivery was down 0.40% or 6.85 to $1710.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April rose 0.28% or 0.18 to hit $64.19 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 0.12% or 0.08 to trade at $67.60 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.23% to 72.933, while EUR/INR rose 0.20% to 86.7460.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 92.082.