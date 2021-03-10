India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.51% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
13

© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.51%

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 0.51%, while the index climbed 0.50%.

The best performers of the session on the were JSW Steel Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.09% or 12.40 points to trade at 414.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:) added 3.07% or 79.60 points to end at 2672.30 and Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) was up 2.51% or 17.75 points to 724.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:), which fell 3.15% or 30.55 points to trade at 940.75 at the close. Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) declined 2.01% or 2.35 points to end at 114.40 and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS:) was down 1.69% or 1.70 points to 98.85.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which rose 2.22% to 5535.00, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which was up 2.18% to settle at 625.00 and AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which gained 2.02% to close at 760.45.

The worst performers were Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.05% to 114.45 in late trade, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:) which lost 0.89% to settle at 1961.80 and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which was down 0.61% to 7257.00 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 935 to 719 and 67 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1566 rose and 1316 declined, while 161 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 7.77% to 20.7475 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for April delivery was down 0.40% or 6.85 to $1710.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April rose 0.28% or 0.18 to hit $64.19 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 0.12% or 0.08 to trade at $67.60 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.23% to 72.933, while EUR/INR rose 0.20% to 86.7460.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 92.082.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR