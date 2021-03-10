Hydro Tasmania Weighing Sale of Power Retailer Momentum Energy

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Australian hydro-electric power utility Hydro Tasmania is considering selling its mainland power retail business Momentum Energy Pty, said people familiar with the matter.

The state of Tasmania’s renewable energy arm has interviewed prospective advisers for the sale of the electricity and gas retailer, one of the people said, asking not to be named discussing confidential matters.

On Wednesday the utility announced a restructuring that will include reducing its workforce by about 5%, or about 50 full-time jobs, over the next 12 months.

Deliberations are at an early stage and there is no certainty the utility will sell Momentum, the people said. A Hydro Tasmania spokesperson said the utility is reorganizing and streamlining its operations, which includes a strategic review of its retail operations, including demand for the Momentum Energy business.

Any deal would focus Hydro Tasmania more squarely on its existing position as the nation’s largest producer of renewable energy after naming a new chief executive, Evangelista Albertini, in September last year.

Under Albertini, Hydro Tasmania has continued to advance a plan dubbed “Battery of the Nation” that calls for investment in generation as well as infrastructure to transport power across the Bass Strait to Australia’s most-populous Eastern seaboard cities.