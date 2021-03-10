Human remains found during search for missing London woman

Police in the UK have discovered human remains in the latest twist in the search for a 33-year-old woman who vanished over a week ago.

The remains have not yet been formally identified, however London Metropolitan Police believe they likely to belong to Sarah Everard who has not been seen since she left her home in south London last week.

The gruesome development comes after police announced a serving London Metropolitan Police officer had been further arrested on suspicion of murder in connection Ms Everard’s disappearance.

Detectives first arrested the officer, aged in his 40s, on Tuesday evening in Kent, southern England on suspicion of kidnap but is now facing possible murder charges.

Ms Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, went missing after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham last Wednesday evening.

A security camera placed in a doorway captured her walking alone on the south London streets towards her home, The Guardian reports, but she has not been seen since.

The officer remains in custody at a London police station, police said.

Sarah Everard went missing after leaving a friend’s house. (Metropolitan Police)

Police search teams work their way through Mount Pond as the hunt for Ms Everard enters its fifth day. (Getty)

He is a serving Metropolitan Police officer in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, the Met said in a statement Wednesday. His “primary role was uniformed patrol duties of diplomatic premises,” it added.

Ms Everard’s cousin, Tom Everard, had told the BBC the family was hoping Ms Everard will be found alive.

“We have to believe Sarah will still be found and brought back safely,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave described the arrest of the officer as “both shocking and deeply disturbing.”

Forensics outside Poynders Court on the A205 in Clapham, during the continuing search for Ms Everard. (PA Images/Sipa USA)

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: “This is a significant development in our inquiry.”

“All women and girls should be able to feel safe on the street of London at all times,” Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said in a statement.

The case garnered significant public interest and media coverage in the UK with extensive searches conducted across the area where Ms Everard was last seen.

A serving police officer has been arrested in connection with her disappearance. (Metropolitan Police)

“I know how shocked and worried Londoners are by Sarah’s disappearance and the developments in the case.

Officers have also been searching with sniffer dogs, in drains and nearby gardens.