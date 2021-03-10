Hornets’ Ball breaks rookie record that stood for 60 seasons

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball continues to prove his worth during the 2020-21 campaign, breaking a rookie record that stood for six decades.
According to Elias Sports Bureau, Ball is the only player in the last 60 seasons to lead all rookies in total points, assists, rebounds and steals at the All-Star break.
Ball has a total of 553 points, 221 assists, 211 rebounds and 57 steals. He has a knack for filling the scoresheet and has been compared to the likes of Jason Kidd and Penny Hardaway in the past.
The third-overall pick has already emerged as one of the better players in the NBA, averaging 15.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 37.8% from deep.
If he keeps up the pace, Ball could end up being named Rookie of the Year. We’ll just have to wait and see.