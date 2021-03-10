Hornets’ Ball breaks rookie record that stood for 60 seasons

Ball has a total of 553 points, 221 assists, 211 rebounds and 57 steals. He has a knack for filling the scoresheet and has been compared to the likes of Jason Kidd and Penny Hardaway in the past.

The third-overall pick has already emerged as one of the better players in the NBA, averaging 15.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 37.8% from deep.

If he keeps up the pace, Ball could end up being named Rookie of the Year. We’ll just have to wait and see.