Hillary Clinton Discusses The Very Important Lesson Society Needs To Learn From Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview!

Hillary Clinton commented on what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said in their explosive Oprah interview and she had some very interesting insight about it! Check out what the politician had to say!

Clinton called the interview ‘an extraordinary two hours of television’ while chatting with journalist Jonathan Capehart and made sure to highlight a very important lesson she was able to learn from it!

‘I found it so heartrending to watch. It just was heartbreaking that this incredibly accomplished woman who falls in love with Prince Harry, was not totally embraced by not just the Firm, which is the name for the bureaucracy that surrounds the royal family, but also by the media in the UK. I’ve had my time with the British tabloids as anybody who’s in the public eye has had and their cruelty in going after Meghan was just outrageous,’ Hillary stated.

The former First Lady went on to praise Meghan for not just ‘keeping her head down’ like she was required.

Instead, she just wanted to live her life on her own accord and that is something Hillary obviously values and admires.

Hillary, in voicing her support for the former Duke and Duchess also recognized a broader lesson to be learned from the treatment of Meghan Markle.

.@HillaryClinton on Harry and Meghan interview: “Every institution has got to make more space and acceptance for young people coming up, particularly young women, who should not be forced into a mold that is no longer relevant, not only for them, but for our society.” pic.twitter.com/aso7CRqHs1 — Washington Post Live (@postlive) March 8, 2021

That being said, she argued, in part that ‘every institution has to make more space for young people coming up, especially young women who shouldn’t be forced into a mold that’s no longer relevant, not only for them but our society. It was heartbreaking to see them sitting there having to describe just how difficult it was to be accepted, integrated, not just into the royal family, but more painfully into the society whose narrative’s driven by tabloids living in the past.’

For more on what the former Democratic Presidential candidate had to say about this, check out the interview in its entirety!