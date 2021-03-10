Halle Berry Turned Her Backyard Into A Red Carpet

“Looking for a red carpet moment.”
With red carpets cancelled for the foreseeable future, there’s not many reasons for celebs to get glam…unless you’re Halle Berry, of course.
The 54-year-old actress was missing walking the red carpet so she decided to prove that you don’t need any particular reason to wear a princess skirt and sheer crop top.
In fact, your backyard is a great place to take it for a spin.
And show off your incredible abs.
Halle’s stunning butterfly-embellished two-piece look came courtesy of designer Christian Siriano’s pre-fall 2021 collection, which is made entirely of recycled fabrics.
“Obsessed with this dress. Thank you for making me feel so beautiful today ❤️,” Halle wrote to Christian in the comments.
And in a time where we all deserve to feel beautiful (and finally change out of our pajamas), I’m totally here for it.
