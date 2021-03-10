Golem to Port Community Projects on Its Mainnet By CoinQuora



Golem to Port Community Projects on Its Mainnet



Golem Network has announced the first projects to be ported to its mainnet.

Golem platform implemented live Layer 2 solution payments on .

Golem Network announced the first community projects to be ported to its mainnet. They said that they won’t “spill all the beans”, but they have started giving the community the first spotlight.

This week and next week are packed with good news for the Golem community. Let’s go step by step, and unveil the first projects to be ported to the upcoming Golem Mainnet release. https://t.co/Iy36Thcw7h — GOLEM NETWORK (not doing airdrops – stay safe) (@golemproject) March 9, 2021

The names of the first projects are Golem SLATE, Chess in Golem, and Decentralized Machine Learning (DeML). All of these are open source and available on GitHub.

Golem said that the mainnet release is just around the corner. The platform has implemented its Layer 2 solution payments live on the Ethereum network. Their developers worked for more than a year to this significant milestone — a cutting-edge platform for developers to build anything on it.

Also, they said they leverage a marketplace for computing power formed by resources worldwide. Thus, the release will not be the last, as the platform needs to continue evolving.

Golem SLATE is a code pen for writing a requester script and calculating the Golem network’s work. Also, it utilizes dockerized yagna environments to interact with the golem network. Meanwhile, Chess in Golem is a standard chess game. Its goal is to show any state-based game/problem controlled in Golem Network and solved interactively by provider nodes.

On the other hand, Decentralized Machine Learning employs concepts from federated machine learning. This helps join the sub-steps of models trained on the proof of concept of this app built atop the Golem Network.

Finally, Golem will broadcast more about these during the Web3 Party event on March 15.

This article first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora