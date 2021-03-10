Gold falls as U.S. yields, dollar advance

Article content

Gold inched lower on Wednesday after

posting its biggest jump in two months in the previous session,

as firmer U.S. Treasury yields and dollar eroded the metal’s

appeal.

Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,712.82 per ounce by 0525

GMT, after rising more than 2% on Tuesday as U.S. yields dropped

and the dollar eased from multi-month highs. U.S. gold futures

fell 0.4% to $1,710.70.

“There’s an element of corrective price action after a very

spirited gold rebound in the preceding 24 hours. (And) gold has

been falling largely against the backdrop of yields rising,”

said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

U.S. yields recovered on Wednesday, reducing the appeal of

holding gold, while the dollar also bounced back.

A steady rise in bond yields makes holding gold less

attractive as investors typically tend to gravitate toward

assets that generate steady income in the form of interest or

dividend.

The $1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 relief bill has cleared

procedural vote in the House of Representatives and is expected

to be considered and passed on Wednesday.

Large global stimulus measures to combat the economic

fallout of the pandemic have fanned worries of higher inflation

and lifted bond yields.