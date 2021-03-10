Gold falls as U.S. yields, dollar advance

Article content
Gold inched lower on Wednesday after
posting its biggest jump in two months in the previous session,
as firmer U.S. Treasury yields and dollar eroded the metal’s
appeal.
Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,712.82 per ounce by 0525
GMT, after rising more than 2% on Tuesday as U.S. yields dropped
and the dollar eased from multi-month highs. U.S. gold futures
fell 0.4% to $1,710.70.
“There’s an element of corrective price action after a very
spirited gold rebound in the preceding 24 hours. (And) gold has
been falling largely against the backdrop of yields rising,”
said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
U.S. yields recovered on Wednesday, reducing the appeal of
holding gold, while the dollar also bounced back.
A steady rise in bond yields makes holding gold less
attractive as investors typically tend to gravitate toward
assets that generate steady income in the form of interest or
dividend.
The $1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 relief bill has cleared
procedural vote in the House of Representatives and is expected
to be considered and passed on Wednesday.
Large global stimulus measures to combat the economic
fallout of the pandemic have fanned worries of higher inflation
and lifted bond yields.
The European Central Bank will discuss on Thursday the
merits of intervening to bring yields down.
A massive U.S stimulus, loose global monetary policy,
widespread vaccine rollouts and reopening of economies are
“potentially very inflationary and might force the Federal
Reserve to tighten policy meaningfully sooner, which would be a
really big headwind for gold,” Spivak said.
Holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Trust , fell to the lowest since April on
Tuesday.
Silver fell 0.6% to $25.75 an ounce. Palladium
rose 0.4% to $2,305.16, while platinum fell 1% to
$1,157.29.
More platinum deficits loom this year after a record
undersupply of almost a million ounces in 2020, the World
Platinum Investment Council said.
(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
and Subhranshu Sahu)