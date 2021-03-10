Gold edges down as U.S. yields, dollar firm

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
11

Gold edged lower on Wednesday after

registering its biggest jump in two months in the last session,

as higher U.S. Treasury yields and a buoyant dollar remained a

stumbling block for bullion.

Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,714.23 per ounce by 1015

GMT after rising more than 2% on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures

fell 0.3% to $1,711.70.

U.S. yields regained momentum on Wednesday, raising the

opportunity cost of holding bullion while the dollar also rose.

“Gold prices are likely to remain under pressure, while

concerns about inflation are front of mind for the market,” said

CMC Markets UK’s chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, adding a

stronger dollar could be a further drag on bullion prices over

the next few days.

The U.S. House of Representatives cleared the way for the

$1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 relief bill to be considered on

Wednesday, when it is expected to be approved.

Although gold is widely considered a hedge against higher

inflation anticipated to be fueled by stimulus measures, higher

yields have challenged that status this year.

Policymakers were divided on a large-scale market

intervention to counter a rise in yields ahead of a European

Central Bank meeting on Thursday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve “would have to flood markets even

more, blue in the balance sheet further to keep yields at a low

level, but that would here in the current environment only fuel

more inflation expectations,” said Quantitative Commodity

Research analyst Peter Fertig.

Silver fell 0.3% to $25.82 an ounce. Palladium

shed 0.1% to $2,295.37, while platinum was steady at

$1,168.32.

More platinum deficits loom this year after a record

undersupply of almost a million ounces in 2020, the World

Platinum Investment Council said.

Analysts at Swiss bank UBS forecast platinum prices reaching

$1,300 over the next 12 months, driven by high investment demand

and strained supply.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru

Editing by Robert Birsel)

