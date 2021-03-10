Gold edges down as U.S. yields, dollar firm

Article content

Gold edged lower on Wednesday after

registering its biggest jump in two months in the last session,

as higher U.S. Treasury yields and a buoyant dollar remained a

stumbling block for bullion.

Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,714.23 per ounce by 1015

GMT after rising more than 2% on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures

fell 0.3% to $1,711.70.

U.S. yields regained momentum on Wednesday, raising the

opportunity cost of holding bullion while the dollar also rose.

“Gold prices are likely to remain under pressure, while

concerns about inflation are front of mind for the market,” said

CMC Markets UK’s chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, adding a

stronger dollar could be a further drag on bullion prices over

the next few days.

The U.S. House of Representatives cleared the way for the

$1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 relief bill to be considered on

Wednesday, when it is expected to be approved.

Although gold is widely considered a hedge against higher

inflation anticipated to be fueled by stimulus measures, higher

yields have challenged that status this year.

Policymakers were divided on a large-scale market

intervention to counter a rise in yields ahead of a European

Central Bank meeting on Thursday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve “would have to flood markets even