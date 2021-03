Netflix / @skittishkid / instagram.com



Before starring in Ginny and Georgia, Scott was best known for his roles in Friday Night Lights, Hart of Dixie, and The Good Wife. In addition, he has also been in Bandslam, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Prom Night, Speed Racer, Music and Lyrics, and Dear John. Scott has even earned great success voice acting for video games and TV shows like Minecraft Story Mode, Madden NFL 18, Harley Quinn, Avengers Assemble, and Ultimate Spider-Man. He’s currently married to Kelsey Mayfield and together they have two kids.

