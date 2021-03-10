Ginny And Georgia Behind The Scenes Photos

I just think that the women of this cast…
1.
First, this photo of the cast with creator Sarah Lampert, showrunner Debra J. Fisher, and director Catalina Aguilar Mastretta after THAT hallway scene in episode 10:
2.
This adorbs photo of Antonia Gentry and Felix Mallard on Marcus’s motorcycle:
3.
This super cute pic of the cast “lifting each other up”:
4.
This MANG photo booth fun from Episode 3 that I’m honestly obsessed with:
5.
This inside look at the Wellsbury fall festival in Episode 5:
6.
This Halloween celebration behind the scenes:
7.
This super cute photo op of Jennifer Robertson posing with Sarah Lampert and Debra J. Fisher:
8.
This flawless pic of Brianne Howey and Nikki Roumel together:
9.
This Sara Waisglass and Humberly González selfie that has me crying over Sophine all over again:
10.
This #couplegoals pic of Chelsea Clark and Colton Gobbo:
11.
This photo of the squad just chilling and playing video games:
12.
This pic of Chelsea Clark and Katie Douglas gettin’ their Britney on:
13.
This look into Maxine’s wardrobe that I just cannot get enough of:
14.
This super cute selfie of Antonia Gentry and Sarah Lampert:
15.
This peek into the writers room:
16.
This family photo between Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, and Diesel La Torraca that is literally just too cute for words:
17.
This photo of the motorcycle crew from the flashbacks:
18.
This Felix Mallard photo op that made me say, “I am looking…respectfully”:
19.
This costume pic that’s just adorable beyond words:
20.
This photo of the ENTIRE fam bam in cute costumes:
21.
This cast and crew photo booth fun:
22.
This iconic pic of Humberly González in her costume for Episode 5:
23.
This adorable group selfie of Rebecca Ablack, Mason Temple, and Tyssen Smith:
24.
This pic of the Wellsbury boys that I just can’t get enough of:
25.
This pic of the cast and Debra J. Fisher during their trip to LA last year:
26.
This karaoke night pic of Debra J. Fisher and the cast that looks like it could be captioned, “you had to be there”:
27.
This adorable onscreen sibling photo of Antonia Gentry and Diesel La Torraca:
28.
This cast pic that looked me dead in the eyes and told me, “Sorry, it’s invite only”:
29.
This super ~classy~ wrap party pic:
30.
The cast and crew getting their fancy on with this limo on their way to celebrate Colton Gobbo’s birthday:
31.
And finally, the cast putting the SPIRIT in school spirit with these Wellsbury tiger hoodies:
In conclusion, I am obsessed with this show and utterly in love with the cast’s adorable friendship!!!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.