GameStop, GE and Eli Lilly Rise Premarket; Apple Falls By Investing.com

Roblox (NYSE:) stock will be in focus as the online games forum goes public through a direct listing Wednesday, with the New York Stock Stock Exchange setting a reference price of $45 a share.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:) stock rose 2.2% after the home construction company announced an increase in its quarterly dividend of over 50%, to be payable on April 23.

Apple (NASDAQ:) stock fell 0.7% after news agency reported that the tech giant is cutting its planned production of the iPhone 12 mini for the first half of this year as part of a broader adjustment.

ConAgra Foods (NYSE:) stock rose 0.9% after the WSJ reported that the packaged foods company is in talks to sell its famous hot dog brand Hebrew National to Brazil’s JBS, potentially for around $700 million.

Walt Disney (NYSE:) stock rose 1.4% after the Wall Street Journal reported that the entertainment giant’s ESPN sports channel is close to signing a long-term rights deal with the NHL that would boost its cable and streaming services. The company said on Tuesday that its Disney+ streaming service now has 100 million subscribers.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:) stock rose 0.8% after the drug maker said its combination antibody therapy to fight Covid-19 reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 87% in a study of more than 750 high-risk patients.

GameStop (NYSE:) stock soared 15%, on course for its sixth straight session of gains, its longest streak in six months, as the group’s new focus on online sales sparks revived interest in squeezing short-selling hedge funds.

