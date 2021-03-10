Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Takes Interest in Cardano By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
12

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Takes Interest in Cardano

  • Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has expressed his curiosity about .
  • Novogratz crowdsourced on Twitter ADA use cases and its bull case.
  • Moreover, he seems to get attracted to Cardano (ADA)

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has expressed a bit of interest in Cardano (ADA). Due to his ADA curiosity he recently asked a series of questions, mainly about ADA as an asset.

As part of his questions, Novogratz asked Twitter about ADA uses and its case for bull run. Also, he asked about the size of ADA’s market cap and its success within the crypto market.

Specifically, Novogratz wanted to know whether Cardano is worth all the hype it is causing lately. Notably, he said that though he is a crypto believer, ADA is one of the cryptos he has not traded yet.

Surprisingly, Charles Hoskinson, the “Godfather” of ADA, responded to one of Novogratz’s tweets. Hoskinson tweeted that he will be “happy to have a call”. Also, Hoskinson praised the recent success of ADA’s Mary hard fork upgrade.

Looking at Novogratz’s ADA tweets, the ADA community will not be surprised if they see ADA on Mike’s crypto portfolio soon.

Cardano price is $1.16 with a 24h trading volume of $5,170 at the time of writing, according to CoinGecko.

This article first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR