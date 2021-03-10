Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Takes Interest in Cardano By CoinQuora



Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Takes Interest in Cardano



Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has expressed his curiosity about .

Novogratz crowdsourced on Twitter ADA use cases and its bull case.

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has expressed a bit of interest in Cardano (ADA). Due to his ADA curiosity he recently asked a series of questions, mainly about ADA as an asset.

Last question before I go shower, can anyone make a real bull case for $ADA? Does anyone build on it? Use it? Why is market cap so high? Should it be a funding asset? It’s one of the few cryptos I haven’t traded in my life. — Mike Novogratz (@novogratz) March 9, 2021

As part of his questions, Novogratz asked Twitter about ADA uses and its case for bull run. Also, he asked about the size of ADA’s market cap and its success within the crypto market.

Specifically, Novogratz wanted to know whether Cardano is worth all the hype it is causing lately. Notably, he said that though he is a crypto believer, ADA is one of the cryptos he has not traded yet.

Surprisingly, Charles Hoskinson, the “Godfather” of ADA, responded to one of Novogratz’s tweets. Hoskinson tweeted that he will be “happy to have a call”. Also, Hoskinson praised the recent success of ADA’s Mary hard fork upgrade.

Looking at Novogratz’s ADA tweets, the ADA community will not be surprised if they see ADA on Mike’s crypto portfolio soon.

Cardano price is $1.16 with a 24h trading volume of $5,170 at the time of writing, according to CoinGecko.

This article first published on coinquora.com

