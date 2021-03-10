Gabby Douglas Reacts To Dougie Dance At The Olympic Trials

“That one time I tried to do the Dougie.”

The year was 2012. American gymnast Gabby Douglas took the London Olympics by storm and became the all-around champion in women’s gymnastics.


Michael Regan / Getty Images

In addition to winning the all-around gold medal, Gabby — who was 16 years old at the time — was also a member of US women’s gymnastics team who won gold that year. With her outstanding performance, she became known as an Olympic star, and the world just couldn’t stop talking about her.


Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Gabby also won team gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, previously won the all-around silver at the 2015 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, and won team gold at the 2011 and 2015 World Championships. (She’s been doing gymnastics for a long time, so let’s just say she has a lot of well-deserved medals.)

Now, while the talented athlete had a memorable experience at the summer games, she had QUITE a hilarious interview moment during the Olympic Trials in 2012…


Julian Finney / Getty Images

…which involved her showing off her version of the Dougie.


NBC / Via youtube.com

Ah yes, the Dougie: the dance named after 1980s rapper Doug E. Fresh. And let’s not forget “Teach Me How to Dougie” — that popular Cali Swag District song from, like, 2010.

During the interview, Gabby was asked about the fact that she apparently said she would do a “happy dance” if she made the Olympic team. Gabby happily responded, “Yeah, I can do the Dougie for you guys.” And this is what happened:

View this video on YouTube


NBC / Via youtube.com

So, here’s Gabby’s Dougie:

Now, here’s an example of the Dougie:

Well, just a day ago on TikTok, Gabby decided to hop onto that trend where people relive embarrassing moments they regret, and she shared a video of herself rewatching her Dougie — and I just love her reaction:

“That one time I tried to do the Dougie,” she wrote while intensely staring at the camera.

“Ok ya’ll I was 16 🙄😭,” the caption read. I mean, hey, we all did embarrassing things at 16.


@gabbydouglas / Via tiktok.com

It’s okay, Gabby, I understand.

Then, Gabby continued the TikTok by replaying that iconic clip. So, sure, it’s not quite ~the~ Dougie, but I love that she is lighthearted and doesn’t take herself seriously!!!

So leave Gabby and her Dougie alone. Please and thank you!!!

You can rewatch Gabby’s Dougie here, and check out her reaction on TikTok here.

