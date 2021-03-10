Gabby Douglas Reacts To Dougie Dance At The Olympic Trials

In addition to winning the all-around gold medal, Gabby — who was 16 years old at the time — was also a member of US women’s gymnastics team who won gold that year. With her outstanding performance, she became known as an Olympic star, and the world just couldn’t stop talking about her.



Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Gabby also won team gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, previously won the all-around silver at the 2015 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, and won team gold at the 2011 and 2015 World Championships. (She’s been doing gymnastics for a long time, so let’s just say she has a lot of well-deserved medals.)