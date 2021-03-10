Furucombo to issue iouCOMBO tokens to repay victims of $15M exploit By Cointelegraph

Furucombo to issue iouCOMBO tokens to repay victims of $15M exploit
Decentralized finance transaction combination tool Furucombo will compensate the victims of a recent “evil contract” exploit that cost the protocol $15 million in stolen funds.
Following an internal call with affected users last week, Furucombo released a compensation plan Tuesday, announcing that they will issue 5 million iouCOMBO tokens to the victims of the breach. Issued in the form of ERC-20 tokens, iouCOMBO tokens will represent the rights to claim Furucombo’s COMBO tokens in the recovery pool.
