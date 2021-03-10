French nuclear tests in Pacific exposed thousands of people to radiation

France hid radioactivity levels that French Polynesia islanders were exposed to during decades of nuclear testing in the Pacific, with nearly the “entire population” of the overseas territory infected, a report alleges.

About 110,000 people were infected during the French military’s nuclear testing from 1966 to 1996, but only 63 have been compensated, the study by online investigation site Disclose found.

The impact of the 1974 Centaur nuclear test left more than 100,000 people exposed.

An automatic camera captures an atomic bomb blast conducted by France, on the Mururoa Atoll, part of French Polynesia, in the South Pacific Ocean, in July 1970. (AP)

“According to our calculations, based on a scientific reassessment of the doses received, approximately 110,000 people were infected, almost the entire Polynesian population at the time,” the report said.

Disclose studied the modelling of toxic clouds to support its findings and said it also revealed the level of cover-up by France.

The French nuclear tests in the Pacific triggered global protests including this one held in Sydney in 1995. (Nine)

A declassified chart showing radiactive zoning after a nuclear test in the Gambier Islands in 1970. (Supplied)

Researchers reviewed the thyroid exposure to radioactive doses of people from Tahiti, the Gambier Islands and Tureia during the six nuclear tests regarded as the most contaminating.

Disclose said its estimates of existing official data were two to 10 times higher than those made by the French Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in 2006.

Fresh examination of information also showed that CEA estimates of radioactive soil levels were under-estimated by more than 40 per cent.

A file photo of a violent protest in French Polynesia against nuclear testing. (Nine)

Data from the CEA study was used to assess compensation levels for islanders.

