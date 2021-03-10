Former DC comic book artist fetches $1.85M auctioning Wonder Woman NFTs By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
14

Former DC comic book artist fetches $1.85M auctioning Wonder Woman NFTs

José Delbo, an artist who illustrated the comic book series Wonder Woman during the late 1970s, has made $1.85 million in an auction selling non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, depicting the popular heroine.

The 87-year-old Argentian, who also worked on Batman, Transformers, and The Beatles‘ Yellow Submarine comic book, collaborated with Milan-based crypto art duo Hackatao to produce the NFT drop, dubbed “Heroines.”

Screenshot of ‘Heroines – Weight of the World’