Five NFL teams most likely to unravel in 2021

Speaking of teams without a great QB plan, let’s look at New Orleans. To recap: the legendary Drew Brees is probably retiring; the only incumbent option, Taysom Hill, lines up more at tight end than under center; and Jameis Winston, a hopeful free-agent returnee, last started in 2019 and threw 30 interceptions that year.

Winston’s former team was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who defeated the Saints in the playoffs and wound up winning Super Bowl LV led by Tom Brady.

New Orleans is having to make a dizzying number of salary-cap maneuvers just to return most of its core from last season. It’s probably impossible to bring everyone back, and even with all that, the most vital position on the field remains very much unsettled.

Whether it’s Hill or Winston, there are serious drawbacks to either option. Both are far worse than Brady and Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, who are two of the other star passers in the NFC South. The Carolina Panthers actually have cap space and the higher draft picks to either acquire a veteran upgrade or move up in the draft for a new young stud.

If the Falcons show even a modicum of improvement on defense, Carolina gets its expected boost at QB and the Bucs keep their championship nucleus in place, the Saints are in trouble. All those outcomes seem more probable than New Orleans getting a Pro Bowl-caliber 2021 out of Hill or Winston.

It wouldn’t take much to go wrong as the Saints’ current quarterback situation stands for the team to fall from 12-4 division champs to 6-10 non-playoff contender.

Check out some of New Orleans’ 2020 wins: a 27-13 victory over San Francisco in which Brees threw for 76 yards. A 31-3 romp over Denver wherein Hill was the game’s leading passer with 78 yards and the Broncos completed just one throw with practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton pressed into duty.

We’ll keep going: one-possession W’s in Weeks 4 and 5 over Detroit and the Los Angeles Chargers, both of whom fired their coaches, and consecutive three-point triumphs over Carolina and Chicago off a Week 6 bye.

Credit is due in part to the Saints for taking care of business against teams they were supposed to beat. However, there are enough red flags there to suggest this thing could go south in a hurry.

