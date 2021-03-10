Fantom to Present its Blockchain to the UN’s CBDC Group By CoinQuora



Fantom to Present its Blockchain to the UN’s CBDC Group



Fantom Foundation will present its blockchain to the United Nations’ CBDC Group.

In particular, it will present to the UN International Telecommunication Union

Fantom also aims to provide a customized and modernized monetary system.

Fantom Foundation tweeted about presenting its blockchain tech to the United Nations Digital Currency Global Initiatives on March 11. Fantom will show its blockchain use case to the Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC).

In particular, Fantom will provide its blockchain highlight to the UN International Telecommunication Union (ITU) members. These include global central Bankers, top universities, large corporates, and many more.

During the presentation, government-backed CBDC and stablecoins will see a modernized monetary system. The company also aims to provide easy-to-follow and well-developed financial systems in the crypto market.

Fantom CEO Michael Kong said,

“Fantom’s goal is to help evaluate success through the prism of financial inclusion and social impact.”

Moreover, Kong said that they are thrilled to bring blockchain technology to the Fantom community and governments.

Fantom hopes to do this mainly for both developed and underdeveloped governments. Thereby, working to help them easily handle their monetary system in a more efficient manner.

