Fantasy Baseball Spring Training Player Updates: Latest news on position battles, injuries, stats, more

It’s difficult to stay on top of all the news during spring training, which is why Fantasy Alarm is doing running hitter and pitcher blogs this March devoted to providing player updates and breaking down the latest developments on things like position battles, stats, prospects, injuries, and everything fantasy baseball-related.

The great thing about these blogs is unlike traditional player updates that just give you a couple sentences, the good people at Fantasy Alarm go into detail and provide charts, video, and analysis that help interpret the impact of everything, which will help you during your fantasy drafts.

CLICK FOR FANTASY ALARM SPRING UPDATES: HITTERS | PITCHERS

For instance, if you’re wondering why Corey Dickerson might be a good late-round sleeper this year, Fantasy Alarm has an update for you:

2021 FANTASY BASEBALL RANKINGS:

Catcher | First | Second | Third | Short | Outfield | Starter | Reliever | Top 300

If you’re looking for a late-round pitching sleeper and seeing how his ADP is changing over time, Fantasy Alarm has that covered, too:

MORE FANTASY ALARM: 2021 Draft Guide | Projected Depth Charts

The Fantasy Alarm spring blogs are a great way to catch up on all the important news since they will be constantly updated. If you tune out for a day or two, you can catch up with about five minutes of scrolling. It’s that easy — and helpful.