Eva Marcille Says ‘ANTM’ Judge Janice Dickinson Advised Her to Fix Her Nose With Prize Money

In a new episode of ‘The Undressing Room’ podcast, the former ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star shares to her co-hosts that she got some unsolicited advice from Janice after winning Cycle 3 of the show.

Eva Marcille spoke out against “America’s Next Top Model” judge Janice Dickinson as she recalled her time on the show. In a new episode of “The Undressing Room” podcast, the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared that she got some unsolicited advice from Janice after winning Cycle 3 of the show.

“When I won ‘Top Model’, the first thing I was told was — outside of [Tyra Banks]’ ‘Congratulations’ — Janice Dickinson said, ‘Now you can take your money and go get your nose fixed,’ ” Eva told her co-hosts Lore’l and Dominique Da Diva. She went on to say sarcastically, “Um… I didn’t know my nose was broke. I didn’t know there was anything wrong with it. It’s working.”

The TV personality went on to say, “This is the same nose, same big lips, same everything. My point is people always have something to say, especially when you are in the light, they have something to say about your aesthetics, good or bad. There’s always something that someone’s going to have to say about you.”

“So the question is, is at what point do you stop listening to the world and start listening to yourself?” Eva concluded her message. Janice has yet to respond to Eva’s comment.

Eva isn’t the only former “ANTM” contestant who slammed the show’s panelist member. Earlier this year, Lisa D’Amato took to Instagram to recount her awful experience on the show, risking being sued for breach of contract. She accused Tyra of using her childhood trauma against her, writing on January 29, “Remember when I had an opportunity to ask you one question in season 5 – a modeling question – and I came in and asked you a question that wasn’t about modeling and you kicked me out? Can I get that question back?”

“I did it knowing that this was a breach of contract, still, because I felt like it was my duty to warn other girls that were going to audition for ‘America’s Next Top Model’ to know that what you guys do and the way that you guys would poke me and use my childhood trauma against me, day in and day out,” Lisa, who finished in sixth place in Cycle 5, continued. “It was just so f***ed up, and it broke my heart. Like, how could you do that?”

“You, Tyra, you knew very well the horrible trauma that my mom inflicted on me, and you also talk so much about how you wouldn’t be where you are without your mother and how powerful she is,” the winner of “ANTM: All Stars” season 17 further alleged. “So knowing that, you still did that to me and continued to do it to other girls, even after I spoke publicly about it.”