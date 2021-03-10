ESPN journalist crushed by falling set piece during live broadcast

The perils of live TV have played out to viewers in Colombia as an ESPN presenter was crushed against his desk by a falling piece of the set.
Carlos Orduz, an analyst for ESPN Colombia, was listening to one of his colleagues speak when a large portion of the set, a video wall, fell forward without warning today.
Orduz barely had time to turn around before he was violent launched face-first against the desk.
Cameras quickly switched to back to the main presenter, who sat stunned in silence for several seconds.
He then continued with the broadcast.
While it initially looked serious for Orduz, a medical check revealed the journalist had only sustained a bruise and bump to the nose.
Orduz took to Twitter to inform viewers he was OK and thanked them for their well-wishes.