ESPN journalist crushed by falling set piece during live broadcast

The perils of live TV have played out to viewers in Colombia as an ESPN presenter was crushed against his desk by a falling piece of the set.

Carlos Orduz, an analyst for ESPN Colombia, was listening to one of his colleagues speak when a large portion of the set, a video wall, fell forward without warning today.

Orduz barely had time to turn around before he was violent launched face-first against the desk.

The journalist had no warning as the set collapsed on top of him. (ESPN)

Orduz was violent pushed into the desk as his stunned colleagues watched on. (ESPN)

Cameras quickly switched to back to the main presenter, who sat stunned in silence for several seconds.

He then continued with the broadcast.

While it initially looked serious for Orduz, a medical check revealed the journalist had only sustained a bruise and bump to the nose.