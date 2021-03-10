ESPN Colombia analyst escapes without injury after piece of TV set collapses on top of him

An ESPN Colombia analyst has emerged unscathed after being struck by a falling piece of the set during a Tuesday show.

Carlos Orduz was hit by what appeared to be a large monitor while sitting at a desk with other members of the “ESPN FC Radio” panel. They expressed immediate concern once they realized what had happened, and the camera quickly cut away from Orduz.

MORE: NHL games returning to ESPN for 2021-22 season after 16-year absence

In the video below, you can hear someone on the set telling Orduz to remain calm before the show went to a commercial break.

Fortunately for Orduz, he did not sustain any serious injuries. In a tweet sent out Wednesday, Orduz informed viewers that he took a shot to the nose when his face slammed against the desk, but he did not suffer a fracture.

“To those who wrote to me and greeted me about the accident last night, I must tell you that I am fine, thank God after the medical check-up, the respective examinations, any issue was ruled out, only a bruise and a blow to the nose (no fracture),” Orduz said (via a Twitter translation). “Greetings and thanks.”

A quienes me escribieron y me saludaron por el accidente de anoche, debo contarles que estoy bien, gracias a Dios después del chequeo médico, de los exámenes respectivos, se descartó cualquier tema, solo una magulladura y un golpe en la nariz (sin fractura). Saludos y gracias 👍 — Carlos Orduz (@orduzrubio) March 10, 2021

Orduz also shared a video showing that he was doing just fine after the incident.