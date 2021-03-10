Erica Mena Proudly Shows Off Her Stretch Marks And Fans Are In Awe

Erica Mena proudly showed off her stretch marks on the ‘gram, and her fans went crazy with excitement. Check out the photo that impressed fans.

‘Sunflowers end up facing the sun, but they go through a lot of dirt to find their way there🌻 @fashionnova FashionnovaPartner, ‘ Erica captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Love that you’re not afraid to show our love marks 🔥👏’ and one other follower said: ‘Tiger stripes show a woman’s strength her body extends and shapes differently to birth a human what an amazing gift 💝 God bless.’

A commenter said: ‘Love how natural and beautiful you are and not afraid to show it:)’ and one other follower said: ‘I love and applaud you for showing what a women’s body looks like after having a baby but can still look 🔥if they workout and earn it!! Nothing wrong with “stripes,” as they are called!! 👏❤️❤️’;

Somoene else said: ‘Stretch marks are beautiful. Showing girls everywhere that every part of you is perfect,’ and a follower said: ‘The only woman who can call me bitch and spit in my mouth.’

A follower said: ‘Gorgeous Queen, such an inspiration to so many and unbothered by so much💯’ and someone else posted this: ‘I don’t know why the stretch marks get me.’

Erica Mena shared a message on her social media account in which she is uplifting women, and she is telling them to be independent. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account below.

Erica said: ‘Queens!! Repeat after me- I am so beautiful, in so many ways. ✨ I’m my own healer, protector, opponent, muse. I love myself.’

Somoene said: ‘Yesss tiger stripes!!!!!! Thank you for not airbrushing that!’

Erica broke up with Safaree, and she is living her best life with her daughter and friends.