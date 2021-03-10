Emile Hirsch Hints at Paris Jackson Romance With PDA-Filled Pics

Instagram

The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ star sparks speculation that he’s dating the 22-year-old singer and model after posting photos of him cozying up to the daughter of Michael Jackson.

Love is possibly in the air for Emile Hirsch and Paris Jackson. The 35-year-old actor has sparked dating rumors between him and the 22-year-old singer and model after he shared on his Instagram account their PDA-filled pictures.

On Tuesday, March 9, the actor, who is best known for portraying Chris McCandless in 2007’s “Into the Wild”, uploaded a snap of him leaning into Michael Jackson‘s daughter behind a table. He captioned it, “Hiding out with you.”

It’s not the first time Emily hinted at his alleged romance with Paris as on February 23, he posted another image showing him giving the second of the late King of Pop’s three children a kiss on the cheek. “Smile like you mean it,” he wrote below the picture, to which Paris lovingly replied, “d’awww love you.” She added two heart emojis.

Neither Emily nor Paris has confirmed the status of their relationship and it’s currently unknown how long they have gotten close to each other. Emily was last rumored to be dating Elisha Herbert. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star, who has a 7-year-old son from his previous relationship, was spotted at a park with the model and his son in June 2020.

As for Paris, she was previously in a relationship with musician Gabriel Glenn, with whom she formed a musical duo called The Soundflowers. They called it quits in August 2020 after more than two years together and it was said that the split was amicable.

Sources close to Paris told TMZ at the time that their relationship just ran its course and that it’s something that is bound to happen. The sources claimed that the former lovebirds didn’t hold “any anger or ill will.” It was noted that Paris allegedly made the decision to end their romance.

“Paris is handling the breakup well and she’s taking this time to focus on her passion which has always been her music,” a so-called insider additionally explained to HollywoodLife.com. “She’s in good spirits and wishes nothing but the best for Gabriel. Paris is looking forward to working on her music and focusing on herself at the moment. It’s way too soon to think about dating again, and that’s not something she’s looking for right now.”