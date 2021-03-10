Eddie Murphy Blames Career Break on His Worst Actor Ever Win at Razzie Award

WENN/HRC

In a new podcast interview, the ‘Coming 2 America’ actor reveals that he originally planned to take a one year break after a string of flops, before it turned into a six-year hiatus.

Eddie Murphy‘s Worst Actor of Decade ‘win’ at the Golden Raspberry Awards in 2010 prompted him to take a break from Hollywood.

The “Coming 2 America” star’s feelings were hurt when he was named the worst actor after a string of flops, and he tells Marc Maron‘s “WTF” podcast the Razzies mention really got to him.

“I was making s**tty movies. I was like, ‘This s**t ain’t fun. They’re giving me Razzies…,” he says. “Motherf**kers gave me the ‘worst actor ever’ Razzie, [so I thought], ‘Maybe it’s time to take a break’.”

“I was only gonna take a break for a year, then all of a sudden six years go by, and I’m sitting on the couch, and I could sit on the couch and not get off it, but I don’t want the last bunch of s**t they see me do [to be] bulls**t.”

He adds, “The plan was to go do Dolemite [Is My Name], [host] ‘Saturday Night Live‘, ‘Coming 2 America’ and then do stand-up and see how I felt afterwards. At least then they’ll know I’m [still] funny.”

Murphy is well on his way – his new “Coming to America” sequel is a hit and his turn as filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore in “Dolemite Is My Name” earned Eddie the Redeemer Award at the 2019 Razzies and a Golden Globe nomination.

Throughout his career, the 59-year-old actor has been nominated multiple times at Razzie Awards. His performances in such movies as “I Spy”, “Norbit“, “Meet Dave” and “A Thousand Words” brought him Worst Actor and Worst Supporting Actor nods.