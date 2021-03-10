DUI charges against Melvin Gordon dismissed

The two-time Pro Bowler failed field sobriety tests and was arrested on Oct. 13 for driving 25-39 miles per hour over the speed limit. Gordon was held out of one practice by head coach Vic Fangio but returned to the team for the remainder of the 2020 campaign.

The 27-year-old signed with the Broncos after five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He ran for 986 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season with the franchise.