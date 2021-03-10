Dolphins ‘all-in’ on Deshaun Watson if he’s made available?

The Houston Texans have no plans to trade Deshaun Watson this offseason. However, if they change their mind, at least one NFL team is expected to make a strong push for the star quarterback.

Chris Simms of NBC Sports believes the Dolphins will go “all-in” for Watson if he’s made available.

“I do think that Miami is going to go all-in on trying to get Deshaun Watson. I do,” he said on Tuesday’s ProFootballTalk Live podcast. “I got that sense from people I trust around the league. So I don’t look at them as drafting a quarterback.”

The Dolphins still aren’t sure Tua Tagovailoa can lead them to a Super Bowl title after an up-and-down 2020 season, and Watson has a much higher ceiling than the Alabama product.

If Miami is truly “all-in” on Watson, the Dolphins will likely have to package the No. 3 and No. 18 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft to land him.

Several other teams are also reportedly interested in making a serious run for Watson, including the New York Jets, who also have two first-round picks in 2021. So if the Dolphins really want him, they could end up in a bidding war.

Watson’s preferred destinations are reportedly the Jets and Dolphins, so things could get quite interesting this offseason.