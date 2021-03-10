DOGE must ditch meme status to be valued as money By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Much fun, no work: DOGE must ditch meme status to be valued as money

There is no denying the fact that Dogecoin (DOGE) is by far one of the most polarizing crypto projects in the market today. On one hand, many think of the cryptocurrency as largely being a joke that has long overstayed its welcome; however, there also those people — including many celebrities, business moguls, etc. — who evidently believe it’s a viable financial instrument that will stick around for a long time to come, or at least they are leading people into believing that.

For example, the owner of NBA franchise the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, recently stated that he is fairly confident that DOGE is here to stay and even has the potential to hit a price point of $1 in the near future. This proclamation comes a few days after the Mavericks started accepting Dogecoin as a form of payment.

Is the hype here to stay?

Not everyone is sold on DOGE

Where is DOGE heading?

