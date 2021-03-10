Disney+ Removes ‘Dumbo’, ‘Peter Pan’ and More From Kids Profiles Due to Racist Message

Walt Disney Pictures

Disney+ has pulled out some animated movie classics from its Kids Profiles due to negative depictions. A new report suggests that kids are now unable to access some titles including “Dumbo”, “Peter Pan”, “The Aristocats” and “Swiss Family Robinson”.

“Titles with a content advisory notice related to negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures have been excluded,” Disney+ confirms on its online help center. While kids under 7 are restricted to watch those moviews, regular accounts will still able to stream those titles with a content advisory message being presented ahead of the feature.

“These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” the advisories read. “Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

In Disney+’s Stories Matter webpage, the company mentioned about Jim Crow, the leader of the group. He shares the name of laws that enforced racial segregation in the Southern United States. In ‘The Song of the Roustabouts,’ faceless Black workers toil away to offensive lyrics like ‘When we get our pay, we throw our money all away,’ ” the site explains.

As for “The Aristocats”, Disney+ explained that it was pulled from Kids Profile because “the cat is depicted as a racist caricature of East Asian peoples with exaggerated stereotypical traits such as slanted eyes and buck teeth.” “Peter Pan”, meanwhile, is considered giving negative message because “the film portrays Native people in a stereotypical manner that reflects neither the diversity of Native peoples nor their authentic cultural traditions.” The movie also saw Peter and the Lost Boys doing “a form of mockery and appropriation of Native peoples’ culture and imagery.”

The site also notes that “Swiss Family Robinson” features “a stereotypical foreign menace.” The pirates, who had h top knot hairstyles, queues, robes and overdone facial make-up and jewelry, also “speak in an indecipherable language, presenting a singular and racist representation of Asian and Middle Eastern peoples.”